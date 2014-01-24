New Issue-Rentenbank adds 75 mln stg to 2016 bond

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 75 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 105.912

Reoffer price 105.912

Yield 1.129 pct

Payment Date January 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50 - 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

The issue size will total 525 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0587975961

