New Issue-Deutsche Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2016 FRN

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on frday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 29, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 3bp
Issue price 99.98
Reoffer price 99.98
Payment Date January 30, 2014
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
