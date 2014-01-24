New Issue-Deutsche Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2016 FRN

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on frday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 29, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 3bp

Issue price 99.98

Reoffer price 99.98

Payment Date January 30, 2014

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000DHY4234

