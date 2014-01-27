New Issue-Suntec REIT prices S$ 200 mln 2020 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Suntec REIT MTN Pte. Ltd.
Guarantor HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore)
Issue Amount S$ 200 million
Maturity Date February 10, 2020
Coupon 3.35 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 3.35 pct
Spread 138.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the SOR
Payment Date February 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Australia and New Zealand Bank, Deutsche
Bank and Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s Certificate
of Deposit programme
