FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Suntec REIT prices S$ 200 mln 2020 bond
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 27, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Suntec REIT prices S$ 200 mln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Suntec REIT MTN Pte. Ltd.

Guarantor HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore)

Issue Amount S$ 200 million

Maturity Date February 10, 2020

Coupon 3.35 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 3.35 pct

Spread 138.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the SOR

Payment Date February 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Australia and New Zealand Bank, Deutsche

Bank and Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Certificate

of Deposit programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.