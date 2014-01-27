New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln stg to 2019 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date April 16, 2019

Coupon 3-Month GBP LIBOR + 25bp

Issue price 100.307

Reoffer price 100.307

Spread 3 month LIBOR + 19bp

Payment Date February 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

Royal Bank of Scotland &

Societe Generale CIB.

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.65 billion

sterling when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0981588121

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)