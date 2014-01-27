New Issue-OKB prices 250 mln stg 2018 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank

Guarantor Austria

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 17, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.924

Yield 2.007 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date February 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)