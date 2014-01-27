New Issue-Berlin Hyp adds 150 mln euro to 2020 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Berlin Hyp

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date August 26, 2020

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 10bp

Reoffer price Par

Spread 3 month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date February 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 250 million

eurowhen fungible

ISIN DE000BHY1471

