New Issue-Berlin Hyp adds 150 mln euro to 2020 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Berlin Hyp
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date August 26, 2020
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 10bp
Reoffer price Par
Spread 3 month Euribor + 10bp
Payment Date February 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 250 million
eurowhen fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)