New Issue-Berlin Hyp adds 150 mln euro to 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
January 27, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Berlin Hyp adds 150 mln euro to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Berlin Hyp

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date August 26, 2020

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 10bp

Reoffer price Par

Spread 3 month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date February 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 250 million

eurowhen fungible

ISIN DE000BHY1471

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

