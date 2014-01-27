New Issue-Deutsche Bahn prices 350 mln SEK 2021 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn

Issue Amount 350 million swedish crown

Maturity Date February 4, 2021

Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 53bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 3 month STIBOR + 53bp

Payment Date FEbruary 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1027416095

