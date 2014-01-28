FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- CABEI prices 100 mln sfr 2022 bond
January 28, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- CABEI prices 100 mln sfr 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco Centroamericano De Integracion Economica

(CABEI)

Issue Amount 180 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 25, 2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 100.718

Reoffer price 100.018

Yield 1.873 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN CH0229318131

