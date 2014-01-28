New Issue-National Grid adds 300 mln euros to 2018 bond

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower National Grid North America Inc

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 101.181

Reoffer price 101.181

Yield 1.447 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap, equivalent to 93.5bp

Over the 0.5% February 2018 OBL

Payment Date February 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 800 million

euros when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1027964540

ISIN XS0891393414

