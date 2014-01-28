New Issue- WL Bank prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower WL Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 6, 2017

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.828

Yield 0.558 pct

Spread Minus 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.2bp

Over the 3.75 pct January 2017 DBR

Payment Date February 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayernLB, DZ Bank, Nord/LB & WGZ Bank

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN DE000A1YC7F6

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)