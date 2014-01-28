New Issue-AFDB prices 250 mln stg 2016 bond

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.756
Yield 1.209 pct
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swap
Over the 4 pct September 2016 UKT
Payment Date February 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s GDIF programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)