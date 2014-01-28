New Issue-AFDB prices 250 mln stg 2016 bond

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.756

Yield 1.209 pct

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swap

Over the 4 pct September 2016 UKT

Payment Date February 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GDIF programme

ISIN XS1027956363

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)