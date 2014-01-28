New Issue-COE adds 500 mln euros to 2018 bond

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank (COE)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 22, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.774

Reoffer price 100.774

Yield 0.956 pct

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid Swap

Payment Date February 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, JP MOrgan & Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.5 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0984030865

