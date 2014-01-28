New Issue- SBAB adds 300 mln SEK to 2018 FRN

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB (PUBL)
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 11, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 88bp
Payment Date February 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 3.2 billion Swedish crown
When fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Temporary ISIN XS1028169784
