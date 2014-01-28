FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- SBAB adds 300 mln SEK to 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 28, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- SBAB adds 300 mln SEK to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB (PUBL)

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 11, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 88bp

Payment Date February 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 3.2 billion Swedish crown

When fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Temporary ISIN XS1028169784

ISIN XS0979457305

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

