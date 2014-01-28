FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Fresenius prices 300 mln euro 2024 bond
January 28, 2014 / 5:12 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Fresenius prices 300 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fresenius Finance

Guarantor Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date February 1, 2024

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.0 pct

Spread 232 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Bund, equivalent to

6.25 pct January 4, 2024 DBR

Payment Date February 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (B&D), BNP Paribas,

Credit Suisse, Royal Bank of Scotland,

CM-CIC, Danske Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nordea

Ratings Ba1(Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

RegS ISIN XS1026109204

144A XS1026109543

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

