New Issue-Bank of East Asia prices 600 mln HKD 2015 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday (28 January).
Borrower Bank of East Asia
Issue Amount 600 million HongKong Dollar
Maturity Date February 06, 2015
Coupon 1.34 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date February 06, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Full fees Undisclosed
