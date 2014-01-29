New Issue-Bank of East Asia prices 600 mln HKD 2015 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday (28 January).

Borrower Bank of East Asia

Issue Amount 600 million HongKong Dollar

Maturity Date February 06, 2015

Coupon 1.34 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date February 06, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)