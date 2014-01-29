FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing profit jumps 26 pct as commercial aircraft sale rises
January 29, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing profit jumps 26 pct as commercial aircraft sale rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Boeing Co posted a 26 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in commercial aircraft deliveries.

The company earned $1.23 billion, or $1.61 a share, in the fourth quarter, up from $978 million, or $1.28 a share, a year earlier.

Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $1.88 a share from $1.46 a year earlier.

Revenue increased 7 percent to $23.8 billion.

For 2014, the company expects core earnings to be between $7.00 and $7.20 per share. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

