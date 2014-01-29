New Issue- CMB Hong Kong prices 610 mln 2015 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday (28 January).
Borrower China Merchant Bank Co Ltd (Hong Kong Branch)
Issue Amount 610 million Hong Kong
Maturity Date February 06, 2015
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date February 06, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BoCom
Full fees Fees Undisclosed
