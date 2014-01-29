FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- CMB Hong Kong prices 610 mln 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- CMB Hong Kong prices 610 mln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday (28 January).

Borrower China Merchant Bank Co Ltd (Hong Kong Branch)

Issue Amount 610 million Hong Kong

Maturity Date February 06, 2015

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date February 06, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BoCom

Full fees Fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

