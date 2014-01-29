New Issue- CMB Hong Kong prices 610 mln 2015 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday (28 January).

Borrower China Merchant Bank Co Ltd (Hong Kong Branch)

Issue Amount 610 million Hong Kong

Maturity Date February 06, 2015

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date February 06, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BoCom

Full fees Fees Undisclosed

