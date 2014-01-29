New Issue-Commerzbank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Commerzbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 5, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue Price 99.531

Reoffer price 99.531

Yield 1.097 pct

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2019 #168 OBL

Payment Date February 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Commerzbank, NAB,

Natixis & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000CZ40KA3

