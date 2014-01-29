FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Vasakronan AB prices multi tranche deal
January 29, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Vasakronan AB prices multi tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 3, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 44bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 44bp

ISIN SE0005703485

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 3, 2017

Coupon 1.965 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.965 pct

ISIN SE0005703469

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.016 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 12, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 37bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 37bp

ISIN SE0005703477

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

