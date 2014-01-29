New Issue- Vasakronan AB prices multi tranche deal

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 3, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 44bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 44bp

ISIN SE0005703485

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 3, 2017

Coupon 1.965 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.965 pct

ISIN SE0005703469

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.016 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 12, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 37bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 37bp

ISIN SE0005703477

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)