New Issue-Landshypotek prices 500 mln SEK 2015 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 05, 2015

Coupon 1.3 pct

Payment Date February 05, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

