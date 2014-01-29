New Issue-Landshypotek prices 500 mln SEK 2015 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 05, 2015
Coupon 1.3 pct
Payment Date February 05, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)