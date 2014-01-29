New Issue-Credit Mutuel CIC prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Mutuel CIC Home Loan SFH

Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro

Maturity Date February 06, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.47

Reoffer yield 1.235 pct

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 48.8bp

Over the OBL 168

Payment Date February 06, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Danske Bank & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011725407

