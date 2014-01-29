New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 350 mln euro 2019 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date February 05, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.929

Reoffer yield 1.64 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98.10bp

Over the Bund Due 2019

Payment Date February 05, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deka Bank & DZ Bank

Ratings A- (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

