New Issue- CADES prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse d‘Amortissement de la Dette
Sociale (CADES)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date February 6, 2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.836
Reoffer yield 1.426 pct
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT
Payment Date February 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) &
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
