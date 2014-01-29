FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Arquiva prices 164 mln stg 2037 bond
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Arquiva prices 164 mln stg 2037 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Issuer Arqiva Financing Plc

Borrower Arqiva Financing No 1 Limited

Issue Amount 164 million sterling

Expected maturity 30 June 2030

Legal final maturity 30 December 2037

Coupon 5.34 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 203 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2030 UKT

Payment Date February 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Mitsubishi, Santander GBM

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB (S&P) &

BBB (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1024447010

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
