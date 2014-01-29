New Issue- UBI Banca prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unione di Banche Italiane S.c.p.a (UBI Banca)

Guarantor UBI Finance srl

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 5, 2024

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.949

Reoffer price 99.949

Yield 3.131 pct

Spread 118 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 148.7bp

Over the 2.0 pct 2023 DBR

Payment Date February 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs International,

Natixis, Societe Generale Cib & Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Italian

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)