New Issue- UBI Banca prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unione di Banche Italiane S.c.p.a (UBI Banca)
Guarantor UBI Finance srl
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 5, 2024
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.949
Reoffer price 99.949
Yield 3.131 pct
Spread 118 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 148.7bp
Over the 2.0 pct 2023 DBR
Payment Date February 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs International,
Natixis, Societe Generale Cib & Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Italian
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
