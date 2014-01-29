New Issue-Credit Agricole prices 1 bln euro 2026 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Agricole London Branch
Issue Amount 1 billion euro
Maturity Date February 5, 2026
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.635
Reoffer price 99.635
Yield 3.162 pct
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swap, equivalent to 150.6bp
Over the August 2023 DBR
Payment Date February 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Baren LB & Standard Chartered
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)