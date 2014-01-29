New Issue-Credit Agricole prices 1 bln euro 2026 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole London Branch

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date February 5, 2026

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.635

Reoffer price 99.635

Yield 3.162 pct

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swap, equivalent to 150.6bp

Over the August 2023 DBR

Payment Date February 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Baren LB & Standard Chartered

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1028421383

