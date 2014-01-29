FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P:Foreign currency ratings on Ukraine lowered to 'CCC+/C' on political turmoil; outlook negative
January 29, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

TEXT-S&P:Foreign currency ratings on Ukraine lowered to 'CCC+/C' on political turmoil; outlook negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

* In our view, the political instability in Ukraine has significantly escalated. We now assess Ukraine under our criteria as exhibiting characteristics of a “distressed civil society with weakened political institutions,” diminishing the government’s capacity to maintain timely debt service.

* We believe Ukraine is currently vulnerable to, and dependent on, favorable political and economic developments to service its debt obligations.

* We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on Ukraine to ‘CCC+/C’ from ‘B-/B’. We are affirming our long- and short-term local currency sovereign credit ratings at ‘B-/B’.

* The outlook is negative, reflecting our view of the potential for a further reduction in the government’s willingness or ability to service its debt, due to the evolving political situation.

