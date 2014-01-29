New Issue-Landshypotek Bank prices 100 mln SEK 2015 FRN

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 4, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 20bp
Payment Date February 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings A(S&P), A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
