New Issue- Deutsche Bahn prices 300 mln sfr 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Deutsche Bahn prices 300 mln sfr 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 26, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.944

Reoffer price 100.244

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0235834154

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
