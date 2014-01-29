CORRECTED-New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo Prices 1.25 bln euro 2026 Bond

(Correction to add headline)
Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo Spa ISPIM Corp
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date Frbruary 10, 2026
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.892
Yield 3.261 pct
Spread 108 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swap, equivalent to 151.8 basis points
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date February 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, HSBC, Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Italian
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
