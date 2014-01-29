FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo Prices 1.25 bln euro 2026 Bond
January 29, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo Prices 1.25 bln euro 2026 Bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Correction to add headline)

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo Spa ISPIM Corp

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date Frbruary 10, 2026

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.892

Yield 3.261 pct

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swap, equivalent to 151.8 basis points

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date February 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, HSBC, Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Italian

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
