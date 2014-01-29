New Issue- Rentenbank prices $500 mln 2017 FRN

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date February 6, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor flat
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor flat
Payment Date February 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)