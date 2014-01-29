New Issue- Orange prices multi tranche deal

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Orange SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.353

Reoffer price 99.353

Yield 4.375 pct

Payment Date February 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Credit Agricole CIB,

Citi, HSBC, ING, Morgan Stanley & Societe Generale

ISIN XS1028600473

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 99.052

Reoffer price 99.052

Yield 5.375 pct

Payment Date February 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Credit Agricole CIB,

Citi, HSBC, ING, Morgan Stanley & Societe Generale

ISIN XS1028599287

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 650 million sterling

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.875 pct

Issue price 99.224

Reoffer price 99.224

Yield 6.0 pct

Payment Date February 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Barclays & Santander GBM

ISIN XS1028597315

* * * *

Common terms

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

