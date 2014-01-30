FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BPCE prices 225 mln SEK 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 30, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BPCE prices 225 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a an FRN priced on Wednesday (29 Jan).

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 225 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 07, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 91bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 91bp

Payment Date February 07, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011726942

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

