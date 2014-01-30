New Issue-BPCE prices 225 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a an FRN priced on Wednesday (29 Jan).
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 225 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 07, 2019
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 91bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 91bp
Payment Date February 07, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
