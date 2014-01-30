New Issue-BPCE prices 225 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a an FRN priced on Wednesday (29 Jan).

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 225 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 07, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 91bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 91bp

Payment Date February 07, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011726942

