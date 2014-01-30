New Issue-NAB adds 150 mln SFR to 2023 bond

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 05, 2023

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.35

Reoffer price 99.65

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS & HSBC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 250 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0204477258

