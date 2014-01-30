New Issue- EIB adds 50 mln stg to 2022 bond

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date October 30, 2022
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 96.669
Reoffer price 96.669
Yield 2.916 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date February 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 700 million sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
