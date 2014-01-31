New Issue-Lansforsakringar Bank adds 50 mln SEK to 2019 bond

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB
Issue Amount 50 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 22, 2019
Coupon 2.75 pct
Payment Date February 06, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
The issue size will total 150 million Swedish crown
When fungible
