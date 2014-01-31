New Issue-Vasakronan adds 50 mln SEK to 2018 bond

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 50 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 23, 2018
Coupon 5.125 pct
Payment Date February 06, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
The issue size will total 455 million Swedish crown
When fungible
