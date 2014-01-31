FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Vasakronan adds 70 mln SEK to 2018 bond
January 31, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Vasakronan adds 70 mln SEK to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Vasakronan

Issue Amount 70 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 23, 2018

Coupon 5.125 pct

Payment Date February 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 525 million

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN SE0003841519

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
