New Issue-ICO prices 10.5 bln yen 2017 bond
January 31, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-ICO prices 10.5 bln yen 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday(30 Jan).

Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 10.5 billion yen

Maturity Date February 17, 2017

Coupon 0.69 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.69 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OS

Payment Date February 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Tokyo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Japan

