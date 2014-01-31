FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Accor prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 31, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Accor prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Accor SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 05, 2021

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.076

Reoffer price 99.076

Yield 2.772 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 175.4bp

Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date February 05, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, Natixis, Societe Generale & UBS

Ratings BBB- (S&P), BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011731876

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.