FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MARKET EYE-Holcim's Indian units profits may lag estimates - StarMine
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
February 3, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 4 years ago

MARKET EYE-Holcim's Indian units profits may lag estimates - StarMine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Profits of Swiss cement company Holcim's Indian
units, ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements, may lag
consensus estimates when they report their October-December
quarter results on Thursday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's
SmartEstimates shows.
* StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on
forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Ambuja Cements to
report a profit of 1.97 billion rupees ($31.44 million) for the
quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 2.05 billion
rupees. 
* ACC is expected to post a profit of 1.84 billion rupees
compared with a consensus mean estimate of 1.91 billion rupees.
($1 = 62.6750 Indian rupees)
* ACC is down 0.91 percent while Ambuja Cements falls 0.6
percent.
($1 = 62.6550 Indian rupees)

 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.