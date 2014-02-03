FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 100 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond
February 3, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 100 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 20, 2018

Coupon 9.25 pct

Issue price 97.6

Reoffer price 97.6

Issue yield 9.913 pct

Spread 77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.3 pct February 2018 TURKGB

Payment Date February 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.25 pct (m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 455 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0648456167

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
