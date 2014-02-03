New Issue- EIB adds 100 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

Feb 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 20, 2018
Coupon 9.25 pct
Issue price 97.6
Reoffer price 97.6
Issue yield 9.913 pct
Spread 77 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.3 pct February 2018 TURKGB
Payment Date February 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 455 million Turkish lira
when fungible
