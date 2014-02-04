New Issue-Rentenbank prices 208 mln Brazilian real 2017 bond

Feb 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 208 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date February 22, 2017
Coupon 9.25 pct
Issue price 99.97
Reoffer price 99.97
Yield 9.4756 pct
Payment Date February 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DAIWA
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
