New Issue-EAA prices $500 mln 2016 FRN

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date February 11, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 12bp
Payment Date February 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, citi, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
