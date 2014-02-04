FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EAA prices $500 mln 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
February 4, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EAA prices $500 mln 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 11, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 12bp

Payment Date February 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, citi, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN XS1030992348

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
