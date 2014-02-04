New Issue-EIB prices 500 mln stg 2020 FRN

Feb 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date February 17, 2020
Coupon 3 month GBP LIBOR + 25 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month GBP LIBOR + 25 basis points
Payment Date February 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
