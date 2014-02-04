New Issue-Cargill prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Cargill Ltd
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 15, 2023
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.681
Reoffer price 99.681
Yield 2.54 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107bp
Over the 1.75 pct Due 2023 DBR
Payment Date February 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America, BNP Paribas & Citi
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
