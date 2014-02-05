New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2018 FRN

Feb 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 2.5bp
Issue price 100.023
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 2bp
Payment Date February 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.65 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)