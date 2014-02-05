New Issue-KfW prices 2.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 12, 2018

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.882

Reoffer yield 0.655 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps, equivalent to 26.3bp

Over OBL 165

Payment Date February 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1R07W1

