New Issue-Network Rail prices $500 mln 2017 FRN
February 5, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Network Rail prices $500 mln 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance

Guarantor Financial indemnity from the United Kingdom

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 13, 2017

Coupon 3 Month LIBOR + 1bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 Month LIBOR + 1bp

Payment Date February 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America and J.P. Morgan

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN US64127WAN39

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

