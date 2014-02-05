New Issue-Network Rail prices $500 mln 2017 FRN

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance
Guarantor Financial indemnity from the United Kingdom
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date February 13, 2017
Coupon 3 Month LIBOR + 1bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 Month LIBOR + 1bp
Payment Date February 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America and J.P. Morgan
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
