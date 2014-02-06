New Issue-SGS prices 250 mln SFR 2024 bond

Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower SGS SA

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 27, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 101.019

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Zurcher, Credit Suisse, RBS & UBS

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0236122740

